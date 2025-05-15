The Arsenal 2025/26 home kit is out: and your dad will LOVE it

The Arsenal 2025/26 home kit has dropped – and it looks fantastic.

It's that time of year again, with Premier League shirts for 2025/26 getting released any time between now and September – and Arsenal tops are a bigger deal than most, with Adidas supplying some of their greatest designs ever to the Gunners over the years.

This season is no different, with the Gunners sporting a retro-looking home kit that's as simple as it is classy: just how Mikel Arteta wants it on the pitch.

The Arsenal 2025/26 home kit takes inspiration from a Double-winning era

Arsenal women's players in the new home shirt (Image credit: Adidas)

From the “fluorescent zebra” away shirt that Arteta's men were seemingly unstoppable while wearing a couple of seasons back, to stripping all three jerseys down with just a canon insignia this season just gone, Adidas have never been afraid to be different with Arsenal.

This is a club with a rich history of bold shirts, let's not forget – but in taking this new home kit back to basics, the German manufacturer have catered to a certain demographic.

Modelled by a selection of the Emirates dressing room – including Adidas athletes Alessia Russo and Declan Rice – the rounded collar takes inspiration from the Gunners shirts of the 1970s, when Bertie Mee's gentlemen won a Double (with the league clinched at White Hart Lane).

The ‘A’ logo from Arsenal's ‘Victoria Concordia Crescit’ badge appears all over the top in a graphic, meanwhile, with ‘Arsenal’ in the same font on the back of the neck: this one's red-and-white only, too, simplifying things after the introduction of blue in last season's kit and gold from the season before.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The gothic ‘A’ has grown to be synonymous with Arsenal’s identity, notably featuring on the classic 1990/91 league-winning home shirt worn at Highbury and is reimagined again today through the 2025/26 home kit,” Adidas says.

Yes, this shirt is designed for yer da: nods to the past, no bells and whistles and no third colour included. Just an old-fashioned football shirt equally befitting of either Frank McLintock or Martin Odegaard.

Image 1 of 8 Martin Odegaard in the new shirt (Image credit: Adidas / Arsenal) The detailing on the back of the neck pays tribute to the old badge (Image credit: Adidas / Arsenal) Leah Williamson in the new kit (Image credit: Adidas / Arsenal) The Arsenal 2025/26 home kit (Image credit: Adidas / Arsenal) David Raya, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel in the kit (Image credit: Adidas / Arsenal) Declan Rice in the shirt (Image credit: Adidas / Arsenal) Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo in the new shirt (Image credit: Adidas / Arsenal) The new shirt pays homage to former classics (Image credit: Adidas / Arsenal)

SHOP BUY NOW Buy the new Arsenal shirt at Adidas.co.uk

“I love our new kit, it looks fresh – I'm excited to wear this in front of our incredible supporters,” Hale End graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly says now. “Their energy lifts us and when we step out in the shirt, we feel it more than ever.”

With rumours of the away shirt referencing the past, too, and the third shirt being an absolute classic in its own right, it looks like another stonking year to be a Gooner with Adidas.