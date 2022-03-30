Adidas reveals the official match ball for the 2022 World Cup

Adidas has revealed the official match ball for the 2022 World Cup, as excitement for Qatar begins to grow. The Al Rihla is the 14th successive ball Adidas has provided to the biggest tournament in world football.

Al Rihla translates as “the journey” in Arabic and has been inspired by the architecture, iconic boats, and the flag of Qatar.

Adidas claim the ball travels faster in flight than any other World Cup ball in history, meaning fans can look forward to some spectacular thunderbolts when the tournament kicks off this winter.

“The game is getting faster, and as it speeds up, accuracy and flight stability becomes critically important. The new design allows the ball to maintain its speed significantly higher as it journeys through the air. For the biggest global stage in all of sport, we set out to make the impossible, possible with radical innovation by creating the fastest and most accurate World Cup ball to-date,” said Franziska Loeffelmann, design director at Adidas.

The ball was designed and perfected using wind tunnels at the Adidas research centre and the creators claim at the Al Rihla offers the highest level of accuracy and reliability. The ball features a new 20-piece panel shape, which enhances aerodynamics to improve the accuracy, flight stability and swerve of shots. It also claims to be one of the most environmentally friendly footballs ever created.

Fans can buy the ball on March 30, via adidas.com and Adidas retail stores, before it hits high-streets and other online shops after that date. The Al Rihla costs €140.

