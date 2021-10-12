England: 10 uncapped players who will surely be in Gareth Southgate's plans for Qatar 2022

Of England's 2018 World Cup squad, only 10 managed to make the Euro 2020 squad. There's a lot more churn between tournaments than you may think.

Imagine going back to those halcyon summer evenings in 2018 and telling your past self that Dele Alli wouldn't be a part of the next international tournament squad - yet some 15-year-old called Jude would.

We'll be gearing up for the next World Cup this time next year. It's not quite the three-year absence that we had between the last two tournaments - but there's still a huge opportunity for some players to force themselves into the narrative.

We've looked through at some of the uncapped stars of the Premier League - here are 10 who may have as good a chance as any at getting in...

1. Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace's revolution is beginning to take shape and Marc Guehi has shown himself to be composed at the heart of the Eagles' defence. Not only is the 21-year-old physical, he's supremely assured on the ball, too.

Guehi has an excellent youth CV - he's played 14 times for the under-21s, 17 times for the under-17s, he's a FIFA U-17 World Cup winner in 2017 and made the European Under-17 Championship Team of the Tournament. It's surely only a matter of time before he's selected for the senior side, especially given that he plays in one of the Three Lions' weaker areas.

2. Luke Thomas

Luke Thomas is another defender who might be in Southgate's thinking purely because of his position. The Leicester left-back is only 20, of course, but is probably pretty high up on the list already - presumably behind Kieran Trippier though, weirdly.

If Thomas has a good season with the Foxes, there's no reason that he can't make a case for himself getting into the England squad next year - especially if Ben Chilwell struggles for game-time behind Marcos Alonso at Chelsea. Thomas himself is vying for matches with Ryan Bertrand but may receive the senior call at some point over the next few months.

3. Emile Smith Rowe

The Croydon De Bruyne has arguably been Arsenal's best player since being given the no.10 shirt at the Emirates. Not only does Emile Smith Rowe drift beautifully across the final third, he's starting to add the final product to his game.

Though the England attack is jam-packed full of talent, Smith Rowe might find himself as an alternative to Mason Mount, thanks to his ability to create overloads, like the Chelsea star does at international level. It might be a little too soon to be pushing for first-team place under Southgate but the England manager has proven he's more than happy to trust Arsenal youngsters in the past.

4. Curtis Jones

Given that Harvey Elliott has been ruled out for months, Curtis Jones's role in the Liverpool side has just got even bigger. And though the midfielder is only 20, he may well find himself in contention for a similar spot in the England team.

Jones is excellent in possession and superb positionally: there aren't many English midfielders who have his composure and big-game experience, either. He's well worth dropping into the international set-up between now and Qatar - if he impresses like Jude Bellingham did, he might just earn a spot in the squad.

5. Ezri Konsa

There were some who were confused about Tyrone Mings's inclusion in the England side when Ezri Konsa has impressed just as much - if not more - than his centre-back partner at Aston Villa.

Konsa is remarkably solid but seems to have been overlooked up until now because there are better players on the ball. If Villa continue to improve though, how long until Konsa is unignorable? There are plenty of Premier League fans who rate him - maybe he's due a cap sooner rather than later.

6. Oliver Skipp

Oliver Skipp's exclusion from the North London Derby was not only head-scratching to some Tottenham fans, it turned out to be a horrendous selection decision. The youngster seems he'll be more of a regular in the Spurs midfield from now on.

And if Tottenham do exceed expectations with Skipp in the middle of the park, it seems obvious that Gareth Southgate should turn his attention to the midfielder. Given that England don't have a raft of world-class midfielders, every little helps - and Skipp could well develop into a solid option for club and country.

7. Japhet Tanganga

Another Spurs star who's been an impressive spark in an otherwise disappointing start to the season, Japhet Tanganga's versatility and capability one-on-one defensively makes him an intriguing prospect for England.

If you end up drawing a big side in the second round of the World Cup, are you going to man-mark their best attacker? If so, there aren't many better English defenders to use, even off the bench, defending a lead. Tanganga's still young but he seems destined for a big career already.

8. Jack Harrison

Kalvin Phillips was the surprise of Euro 2020 for England. The Leeds midfielder was absolutely superb against Croatia, even keeping his place when Jordan Henderson approached full fitness.

Though Leeds have had a tough start to this season, Jack Harrison is maybe the next Elland Road hero in line for an England call-up. He had an excellent season ahead of Phillips and Southgate might fancy turning to some more boundless energy in his squad next winter.

9. Tino Livramento

Poor Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Behind Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James in the England pecking order, he might have slipped even further down in recent weeks.

Tino Livramento looks like an absolute star already. The Southampton full-back has everything to his game, has displaced Kyle Walker-Peters from the right-back spot with ease and already looks like an England call-up could be around the corner. And then there's Tariq Lamptey for AWB to fend off, too...

10. Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney has taken to Premier League football like he was made for this level. Who's to say he won't do the same in an England shirt?

Brentford's no.9 is an all-round striker, the like of which we rarely see these days. There aren't many England players in the current set-up who have climbed their way up from the lower leagues but Toney has that fight and bustle still in his game - not to mention he's a natural finisher and his link-up play is improving by the match. He might find himself on the plane to Qatar if he keeps up his impressive form...

