Ange Postecoglou not interested in more January signings for Celtic

Ange Postecoglou insists he is not looking to further boost his Celtic squad during the January transfer window.

The Hoops boss has recruited Yosuke Ideguchi, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda from the J-League as well as adding 18-year-old striker Johnny Kenny from Sligo Rovers.

Asked if he was expecting any other incomings in this transfer window, the former Australia manager said: “Unless something extraordinary comes along or something happens within the existing squad that means we need to move but, as we speak right now, there is no other offers or people I have spoken to.

“So the 20 names that come out tomorrow are all lies or fabrications or people bored at home just googling names and throwing them up there or agents trying to get a little bit of value for their client.

“I can’t be any clearer than that. The one thing I won’t do is lie.

“There is no one else we are talking to, there are no other offers, no one else I am showing interest in as we sit here today. If that changes I will let you know.”

Postecoglou admitted interest in Australia international Riley McGree but revealed that the player “decided to look elsewhere”.

Middlesbrough have been linked with the midfielder who plays for MLS side Charlotte FC.

The Celtic manager said: “McGree was someone I had an interest in because of my association with him and obviously I know the player pretty well.

“But after initial discussion he has decided to look elsewhere which is fine.

“But we’ve not spoken to one other player aside from the players we brought in.”

Postecoglou was happy to confirm Portuguese attacker Jota is back from a hamstring injury ahead of Monday’s cinch Premiership game against Hibernian at Celtic Park.

There has been speculation that Celtic will move to make his loan deal from Benfica permanent but the Hoops boss said: “With those kind of things they will rumble on in the background but nothing significant has happened and I don’t think anything significant will happen in the short-term.

“Our main focus is to get him back playing and playing well and hopefully having a big second half of the season.

“It is good to have him back. He has rehabilitated really well and joined in team training today.

“We will see (for Monday). He won’t be far off.

“We are expecting him to be available over the next couple of weeks.”

One player unlikely to return to Celtic Park is Leigh Griffiths, currently on a season-long loan at Dundee.

There have been reports that the Dens Park club want to cut short the temporary deal but Postecoglou said: “That dialogue hasn’t included me.

“Leigh’s situation is that he will probably be looking at opportunities elsewhere and that’s kind of where I see it as well.”