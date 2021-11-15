Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: I could have joined Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has opened up about how close he came to joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2013.

The Gabonese Gunner was approached by Spurs eight years ago - and even went to White Hart Lane to look around. In the end, Tottenham didn't get in touch about a move, leaving the striker to join Arsenal in 2018, instead.

Speaking to Sky, Aubameyang was asked if he'd rather join Spurs or retire - to which the Arsenal skipper smiled.

"You don’t have to ask the question," he replied. "You know it already, I would retire.

"Even more [so] because a few years ago I was close to signing for Tottenham, but in the end, I don’t know what they did.

"I was in Saint-Etienne I think [at the time], I’m not sure, or at the beginning of [my time at] Dortmund. I don’t remember exactly. I came here, I went to the stadium as well, to White Hart Lane.

"The day after they just never gave an answer, they never called back so I was like: 'OK, don’t worry', so that’s why every time I play against them, they know."

Aubameyang joined Arsenal for £60m and assumed the captaincy late in Unai Emery's tenure as manager. The forward has since lifted an FA Cup and Community Shield as skipper.

Now 32, there were rumours about Aubameyang perhaps leaving north London at the end of his last contract - but he committed his future to the Gunners, instead.

Aubameyang scored in the last North London Derby against Tottenham.