Ben Heneghan back from ban for Blackpool

Blackpool defender Ben Heneghan returns from suspension for the Sky Bet League One clash with Shrewsbury.

Heneghan missed the 1-1 draw with Sunderland after picking up five yellow cards.

Curtis Tilt is likely to make way for Heneghan while midfielder Callum Guy could be in line for a place in the starting XI after recovering from a knock.

Fifth-placed Blackpool otherwise have no new injuries to contend with as they continue their quest for automatic promotion.

Shrewsbury striker Jason Cummings could be recalled to the starting XI after being rested for the last two games.

Cummings missed the outing against Oxford and played only seven minutes against Coventry as boss Sam Ricketts felt he needed to build up his fitness.

Shaun Whalley fired the winner against Coventry after appearing as a second-half substitute and could be in line for a start.

“We know we have to be near our best to stand any chance,” Ricketts said about facing Blackpool.