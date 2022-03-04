Bertrand Traore set to return for Aston Villa in Southampton showdown
By PA Staff published
Bertrand Traore could return to the Aston Villa squad for the visit of Southampton.
Traore has been sidelined with a hamstring injury but has taken part in full training for two days and will be assessed before manager Steven Gerrard names his squad.
Carney Chukwuemeka remains out of action with a minor injury but Gerrard hopes the midfielder will be available to face Leeds next Thursday.
Southampton will check on several players following their midweek FA Cup win over West Ham, when boss Ralph Hasenhuttl made nine changes.
Defender Mohammed Salisu (hamstring) and midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi (heel) were not included in the squad because of fitness concerns, while defender Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring) and striker Shane Long also both picked up knocks during the tie.
Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy (thigh), midfielder Nathan Tella (hip) and defender Lyanco (thigh) all continue their own recovery.
Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Hause, Chambers, Digne, Young, Sanson, Luiz, Ramsey, Chrisene, Iroegbunam, Buendia, McGinn, Coutinho, Bailey, Ings, Watkins, Traore.
Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Adams, Broja, Lewis, Stephens, Perraud, Valery, Djenepo, Diallo, Long, Smallbone, Armstrong, Walcott.
