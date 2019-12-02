Brendan Rodgers: I’m not interested in Arsenal

Brendan Rodgers has reiterated his desire to remain as Leicester boss amid continued links with the vacant managerial post at Arsenal.

Since Unai Emery was sacked by the Gunners last week, Rodgers has persistently been linked with the job at the Emirates Stadium despite affirming his commitment to the Foxes on several occasions.

Following Sunday’s dramatic victory against Everton, the Northern Irishman confirmed he has a release clause in his contract at Leicester, which runs until 2022, prompting the speculation to intensify.

Asked again about reports linking him to the Arsenal job on Monday, Rodgers gave the clearest indication yet that he would remain at the King Power Stadium.

“I’m staying at Leicester. I’m not interested (in Arsenal), I have said that,” Rodgers said at his pr-match press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s Premier League match at home to Watford.

“What I will say is I have a contract here and thus far, and I know managers are losing their jobs, the club haven’t indicated to me that they are going to sack me, so I think they’re pretty happy with how we’re working.

“And I am very happy, so I’ve no need to look elsewhere. And I think logic would tell you – and I know that sometimes in your world it’s not always logical this gossip and speculation – but why would I want to leave Leicester City at this moment in time?

“I’m working with a young group of players with so much potential, that want to improve and want to develop. There’s a lot for us to grow and develop over these next few seasons. We’re moving to a new training facility.

“I respect there will always be this speculation around jobs, but for me, I repeat, I’m happy here, very happy, and have great relations with all the people and I feel I want to continue with that. Take from that what you want.”

Rodgers left Celtic to take over at Leicester in February and after presiding over a ninth-placed finish last season he has seen his team win 10 of their 14 Premier League matches this campaign as the Foxes sit second in the table.

The former Liverpool boss went on to add that he is also happy in Leicester away from football and has settled well in the area.

“The message is clear, it has been, and probably I’ll get asked again until they (Arsenal) appoint someone, but it’s very simple: I’m very happy here.

“I couldn’t be happier here. It’s a combination (of personal and professional happiness). I love coming into my work every day, working with the people here.

“And when you come in with that excitement and knowing the potential we have here to really grow and develop, that brings me happiness.

“On top of that, I love the area, it’s a wonderful place to live, so when you have that combination why would I want to give that up?”