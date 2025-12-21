‘Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserved more time as Manchester United manager - we did amazingly and we were on the way to doing something big’ Nemanja Matic on life under Ole at Old Trafford
Solskjaer achieved back-to-back top three finishes during his stint in the Old Trafford dugout
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s three-year reign at Manchester United remains something of a talking point among Red Devils fans.
While there was plenty of frustration among supporters during the Norwegian’s time in the Old Trafford dugout, as he failed to kick on from back-to-back top three finishes and reached four semi-finals and a final without claiming anysilverware.
But the club’s record since his November 2021 departure suggests there is more to his legacy than meets the eye - a view backed up by a number of his former players.
Matic on life under Solskjaer at Old Trafford
For ex-Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, Solskjaer had plenty of offer as the Red Devils boss during the transitional post-Sir Alex Ferguson period.
“We finished second and third under him,” Matic tells FourFourTwo. “There was an atmosphere in the team that we weren’t happy finishing second, but when you see the results now, we did amazingly.
“I think Ole deserved more time – and when I say Ole, I also want to mention his staff, like Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna. They were going the right way to bring United back.
“Of course, they made the decision to sack Ole based on his final couple of results, but he was an amazing person with the right profile for the club. He and his assistants understood football – training was perfect and had every little detail ready for us.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“I felt sorry because Ole was a great guy and we were on the way to doing something big. I wasn’t his first choice in the midfield and never liked a coach when I didn’t play – I’d fight with them.
“But Ole was the first coach I didn’t fight with. He brought the players who weren’t in the starting XI together.
“He knew the club and the fans loved him.”
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
- Andy MittenFreelance Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.