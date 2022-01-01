Bristol Rovers trip to Leyton Orient postponed after coronavirus outbreak

Leyton Orient’s League Two match with Bristol Rovers has been called off due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Rovers squad.

Rovers informed the EFL that they did not have enough players to fulfil the New Year’s Day fixture after more positive cases on the morning of the game.

Rovers’ chief executive Tom Gorringe said: “We are extremely disappointed to have had to take the difficult decision to postpone the game today and completely understand and share the disappointment that everyone will be feeling.

“Over the past few weeks our medical team have put in place strict protocols to limit the spread of infections within the squad. As part of this, following doctors’ advice, the Rovers squad and staff did not travel overnight to Orient as would usually be the case, with a view to limiting contact outside our bubble.

“Like many supporters, the squad met up this morning and began travelling on the coach to the game. However, some squad members woke up symptomatic this morning leaving us with 10 outfield players and two goalkeepers available for selection.

“On the advice of our doctor, in conjunction with the EFL doctor, those individuals are required to isolate whilst they get a PCR test and the decision was made to postpone the game.”

Games between Harrogate and Port Vale and Rochdale and Mansfield are also off.