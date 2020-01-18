Burke key for Kilmarnock as Queen’s Park hit for six

Kilmarnock soared into the fifth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup as Chris Burke set up all the goals in a 6-0 thrashing of Queen’s Park.

Alex Bruce was first to benefit from the former Rangers wing’s pinpoint cross with the opener.

Stuart Findlay – making his return after a two-and-half-month hamstring injury lay-off – then pounced twice.

Greg Kiltie, new striker Nicke Kabamba and Stephen O’Donnell were also set up by the 36-year-old as Alex Dyer claimed his first win since taking over as Rugby Park boss last month.

Killie handed debuts to January signing Harry Bunn and back-up keeper Jan Koprivec.

And with frontman Eamonn Brophy injured, attacking midfielder Kiltie was pressed into an unfamiliar striker role on his return from a loan stint at Dunfermline.

But with Burke providing so much quality from his set-pieces, Dyer’s team could afford to do without an out-and-out poacher.

It took just nine minutes for Killie to grab their breakthrough, with Bruce crashing home with his head after Burke whipped a wicked wide free-kick right into the danger zone.

The second in the 25th minute was a carbon copy of the opener as another Burke delivery found Findlay, who climbed above Cameron Foy to plant a header into the corner.

And the tie was all over a minute before the interval. Queen’s Park again went to sleep as Burke swung over a corner, allowing Findlay to wriggle free and bury another header past William Muir.

Burke laid on number four after 63 minutes as he knocked down Bunn’s looping cross for Kiltie to tuck home his first goal for the Ayrshire side since May 2016.

And the 36-year-old completed his incredible haul of assists in stoppage time as his corners teed up goals for first Kabamba then Stephen O’Donnell.