Callum McGregor urging new-look Celtic to ‘make our own history’ at Hampden Park

Celtic captain Callum McGregor insists Ange Postecoglou’s new-look side have to “make our own history at Hampden” ahead of Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against St Johnstone.

The Scotland midfielder was an integral part of a recent decade of success at Parkhead which brought, amid many honours, nine successive Premiership titles and a domestic quadruple treble where cup success was regularly celebrated at the national stadium.

However, it all went wrong for Celtic last season as they lost the title to Old Firm rivals Rangers with St Johnstone scooping up both domestic cups.

Manager Neil Lennon left to be eventually replaced by Postecoglou who, while reshaping Celtic with players such as Kyogo Furuhashi, Jota, Liel Abada, Carl Starfelt and Joe Hart, made McGregor captain following Scott Brown’s move to Aberdeen.

Now, a revamped Celtic side – who will be without another summer signing, striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, against Saints after picking up a knee injury – will be looking to add their names to the record books.

McGregor said: “It is a new group so we now have to go and make our own history at Hampden.

“The teams that I played in were hugely successful at Hampden and the ones that have been there can try add take that experience and try to add that to the group.

“But in general terms, as a group, Saturday is our first opportunity as a group to go there, put in a good performance and get that first little bit of success and that is what we will try to do.”

McGregor is keen to lift his first trophy as Celtic captain but paid due respect to St Johnstone who stunned Scottish football and beyond by winning the two domestic cups last season to make their own history.

He said: “You play football, you want to win trophies, especially as captain that’s your dream, you want to lift trophies for this club.

“It is a great opportunity for us at the weekend. We want to be in the final and it will be a chance to win a trophy.

“Our first objective is to get to the final but we know we will be up against a tough side at the weekend.

“They are the holders of the two cups. That doesn’t happen by accident.

“They were excellent last season, they all know the system, the way they want to work, what the manager asks of them so we are under no illusions, it will be a really tough match.

“It is then about us approaching the game in the right manner in the right mentality and producing the quality on the day because if you don’t then you are out.”

Postecoglou revealed Greece international Giakoumakis is out for at least another week with a knee injury.

The match is likely to come too soon for defender Carl Starfelt and midfielder Tom Rogic (both hamstring).

The Hoops boss said: “Tommy and Carl are still working through their rehab.

“It is touch and go for Saturday but unlikely more than likely.

“Gio got knock in his knee the Dundee game on and played on.

“It is nothing serious but it put him out for a couple of weeks and we have had a week of that already.”