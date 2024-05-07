Oliver Glasner reveals how the idea for Michael Olise's goal against Manchester United came from a shower at Craven Cottage

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has revealed the inspiration behind Michael Olise's second goal against Manchester United on Monday night.

The winger has been linked with the Red Devils over the last few months but stunned Erik ten Hag's side with a brace. Speaking after the game, Glasner was full of praise for his side and revealed spoke of the ‘fun’ that his side had on the field.

“Congrats to the team for the result and for the performance, especially in the second half,” he said. “I think [in the] first half we can do better; we were very efficient, scoring two very nice goals, but we gave them too many passes through our lines. It was an open game but we were very efficient.

“We had some adaptations at half-time. In the second half, especially after the third goal, we played really great football. The players had a lot of fun being on the pitch, playing together and creating chances. It was a great performance and especially a fantastic result.”

Glasner specified, too, how the players grew into the game, with the Eagles improving in the second half to see out a 4-0 win.

“It was hard work, it’s focus,” he revealed. “Then it was that the players got the confidence and we moved the ball quicker. The players did much better in the second half and with their qualities, one one-on-one dribbles and their pace, it’s difficult to defend them.

“Also all the substitutes, we had such great energy and intensity, and we made pressure and winning the ball back, I don’t know, ten times in their half and this is hard work, but yeah, it’s worth it.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oliver Glasner revealed how Olise scored against United (Image credit: Getty Images)

There were some great goals on the night, with Michael Olise getting on the scoresheet twice. After his second goal, he ran straight towards his manager to celebrate. Glasner revealed what he said to him, citing a conversation at Craven Cottage as the inspiration for his strike.

“We spoke after the Fulham game, when he was under the shower,” Glasner said. “We spoke because he was a little bit disappointed because he had three, four shots which were blocked or hit the keeper. Often, he shoots [to] the far post and I said, ‘Maybe you should try the near post’… he shot near post and scored the goal. So he said it was because it started after [our chat at] the shower at Craven Cottage.”

More stories

How Ipswich Town made big-money gamble pay off with back-to-back promotions

Ranked: Premier League's best chance-creators 2023/24

Liverpool: Defiant Anfield shows it won't let Jurgen Klopp depart quietly

Manchester United in talks with new manager, with Erik ten Hag leaving, following new low: report