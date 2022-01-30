Can football clubs sack players for misconduct?

Plenty of footballers have found themselves the subject of controversy over the years, for either breaking rules or even the law altogether. But very few have actually been sacked.

Because while managers are fired from their positions all the time, the power at clubs is often with the players themselves, who are expensive contracts with expensive agents in tow. While compensation fees can be sorted for managers who leave elsewhere, players are often sold.

Still, contract terminations – and in the worst-case scenario, sackings – are still very possible in football.

Clubs at any level have the power to sack players who may bring their club's reputation into disrepute. This would enable them to stop paying the player completely, break their contract and allow the footballer to sign for someone else.

Sackings, however, can be messy and clubs would need to have a strong case for simply firing a footballer – or else they could legally owe them compensation in return. The simple option for many clubs who no longer want one of their players is just to sell them – since often, they're a sellable asset that they can recoup some of their money for without legally breaking the terms of paying that player up until they join another club.

A number of high-profile players have been sacked from Premier League sides.

Dennis Wise was fired by Leicester City after he broke the nose and jaw of his team-mate, Callum Davidson, following an argument on preseason, while Nicolas Anelka was sacked by West Bromwich Albion for gross misconduct after performing a gesture known as the quenelle after scoring, which has anti-Semitic connotations.

Adrian Mutu of Chelsea was also sacked in 2004, after testing positive for cocaine. A long and drawn-out legal battle ensued, as the Blues sought compensation from the player breaching his contract. As recently as 2018, the former striker lost his appeal against a ruling that he must pay the west Londoners £15.2m in compensation.