Carlos Corberan tells Huddersfield to ‘keep growing’ after another win

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan has urged his in-form team to “keep growing” after a 2-0 win against 10-man Derby extended their unbeaten run to 11 games.

Former Rams midfielder Duane Holmes and substitute Jordan Rhodes struck late on as the Terriers, who returned to the Championship play-off spots, finally broke down their opponents.

“It was all about taking our chances as it could have been a frustrating night for us,” said Corberan.

“Opposing teams in that situation are often more solid, and we had to be alert to stop any counter-attacks.

“In the second half we needed to prevent unforced errors too.

“We are in a very difficult competition, but it’s important for us that we compete in every game.

“We need to keep growing as a team and we need to have that confidence in the squad.

“It’s impossible to have an easy game, this is a tough competition, but if you have the right mentality then you can be successful.”

Corberan saluted the two scorers, starting with Rhodes, who struck his first goal since returning to the club.

“The relief was there for Jordan,” added Corberan.

“Of course it’s very important for him to be in the right place in those situations and important that he keeps going and keeps working.

“It was a special moment for Holmes too. It’s important he contributes as a midfielder and an attacker.

“He was more aggressive tonight – his was a very positive performance.”

Derby were reduced to 10 men after only three minutes following Richard Stearman’s ugly lunge on Lewis O’Brien, but they held out until the interval despite Sorba Thomas, Danny Ward and Holmes all going close.

It was not until the final 15 minutes when the Terriers broke through – courtesy of Holmes’ fortunate deflected strike and Rhodes’ predatory finish – leaving Derby seven points from safety.

Boss Wayne Rooney said: “I’ve not seen the red card incident back yet.

“But Stears said at half-time that he felt he’d won the ball.

“That was the referee’s decision, though, and we dealt with it without making a fuss.

“Sometimes you get dealt a difficult hand in football, but you have to get on with it.

“Our performance after that gives me more hope that we can stay up, though.

“I was really proud of the players as they chased back, worked hard – it was a really good feeling to see them players fighting for the club like that.

“Despite the result, I believe even more now that we can survive.

“We couldn’t quite get control of the game tonight, but I think we would have done if we’d had 11 on the pitch.

“Their first goal took a huge deflection and that makes it difficult, and then after that there’s always a chance they’d get a second.”