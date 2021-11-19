Charlie Mulgrew focussing on performance instead of revenge

Charlie Mulgrew insists Dundee United will carry no grudge into Saturday’s game against Aberdeen at Tannadice.

United were beaten 2-0 at Pittodrie on the opening day of the cinch Premiership season after which boss Tam Courts admitted his side had taken a “bloody nose”.

However, the Tayside club recovered from the chastening defeat and they now sit in fourth place, six points ahead of the Dons, who are seventh.

Defender Mulgrew, 35, who has recovered from a groin complaint during the international break, told DUTV: “I wouldn’t call it a grudge match, I would just call it another game for us that we want to try and win. I am sure Aberdeen will want to try and win it as well.

“It was a performance in the first game of the season that we were disappointed with but hopefully we have corrected that by now.

“We are looking forward to the game, it is going to be a difficult game.

“Their form has been up and down this year and I am sure they will be looking to try to win it as well, it should be a good game.”

The former Celtic, Aberdeen and Blackburn defender was glad of the international break to recover from his groin complaint.

He said: “I feel good. It (break) came at a perfect time for me. I had a bit of a groin strain going into the (Hearts) game.

“I felt it during the game. I managed to get to half time but I came off and it has had good time to heal so hopefully that’s me (okay).

“It has been a good week. We got a couple of boys back from international duty and we have been preparing all week for Aberdeen.

“It was good to get a rest last week, we came in this week ready to go and just preparing like for any other game with a couple of tactical bits and pieces that Aberdeen do.

“But the main focus is on what we do and that is what we are working on.”