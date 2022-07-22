Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin rejoins Huddersfield on loan
By PA Staff published
Huddersfield have signed Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin on loan for a second time.
The England Under-20 international has agreed a season-long loan after spending the second half of the last campaign at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Terriers head coach Danny Schofield told the club’s official website: “I’m incredibly happy to welcome Tino back to the group as he has the potential to be a real difference-maker for us on the pitch.
“He joined us on the back of a significant injury last season and it understandably took him time to recover, but we saw all the ability that has made him so highly regarded across football as the season progressed in training and in flashes on the pitch.”
Anjorin has made five first-team appearances in all competitions for Chelsea since progressing through their academy and spent two months on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow before joining the Terriers last season.
He is Town’s seventh summer signing following the arrivals of Jack Rudoni, Yuta Nakayama, Will Boyle, David Kasumu, Connor Mahoney and Kyle Hudlin.
