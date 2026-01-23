Tottenham Hotspur in 'advanced talks' to sign Liverpool veteran: report

Andy Robertson could leave Liverpool in a surprise move this month

Spurs are hoping to sign some much-needed experience during the final week of the January transfer window.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson is a target with 'talks advancing' between clubs and the player's representatives.

It follows news that Spurs' Ben Davies will be sidelined for some time with a broken ankle, leaving Frank's side light on the left-hand side of defence.

Andy Robertson in advanced talks to leave Liverpool this month

Robertson in action for Liverpool this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robertson has spent almost nine years at Anfield, winning the Champions League and Premier League in that time.

Since turning 31 last March, and following the signing of Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth in the summer, Robertson has fulfilled a deputy's role under Arne Slot.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Scotland international still has much to offer a Premier League side but that may now only be the case for a team lower in the table.

As per David Ornstein, Robertson was identified as a summer 2026 transfer target with the Scot's Liverpool contract running out. However, after exploratory talks, that decision has been brought forward with Frank supposedly keen to bolster his defensive ranks with greater experience.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spurs' defensive displays have been largely satisfactory this season, although the attacking side of their game has been less impressive.

Robertson has developed a reputation as a strong ball-progressor at Liverpool and could certainly mirror the function Pedro Porro fulfils on the opposite flank.

The 31-year-old has recently acknowledged he still wants to play regularly, which is not the case currently.

Get premium Spurs tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Tottenham Hotspur hospitality offers a diverse range of premium experiences, from vibrant social lounges to private boxes. Packages include premium padded seating in prime locations, exclusive lounge access pre- and post-match, gourmet dining, and a complimentary drinks package. Guests may also enjoy live entertainment and Spurs legend appearances.

"I've got five months left and we need to see what the option is to stay or if there's options to go and things like that," he said.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, a cheap deal to bring Robertson to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is one which makes the most sense for the player and Spurs.

Kerkez's recent form has shown promise but the Hungarian is still prone to the occasional haphazard display, which could leave the Reds without experienced cover in that position. The club do have the option to recall Kostas Tsimikas from AS Roma where he is currently on loan, but that area of the pitch would suddenly become a potential weakness if Robertson were allowed to leave this month.