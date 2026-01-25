‘I had the same feeling with Sunderland as I had when I went to Leverkusen – that there could be something very special about this team’ Granit Xhaka on the Black Cats' similarities to Leverkusen’s title winners

When Granit Xhaka arrived at Sunderland this summer, he brought with him a wealth of experience.

With over 600 appearances for top-flight European teams under his belt, the Swiss midfielder was seen as an ideal player to bring in to a young side that were preparing for the club’s first Premier League campaign in nine years.

The 33-year-old joined from German side Bayer Leverkusen, who 12 months earlier had stunned European football by romping to their maiden Bundesliga title by 17 clear points, without losing a single match.

Xhaka’s Sunderland-Leverkusen comparison

Granit Xhaka left Leverkusen for Sunderland last summer (Image credit: Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images)

It would feel like something of a stretch to say that the Black Cats are comparable to a Leverkusen side that will go down in German football history, but former Arsenal midfielder Xhaka isn’t afraid of doing exactly that.

“Leverkusen, like Sunderland, took me for my experience – and I find the two clubs very similar,” he tells FourFourTwo.

“There were a lot of young players, and I had the same feeling with Sunderland as I had when I went back to Germany – that there could be something very special about this team.

“Leverkusen were always in the top four in Germany, of course, but the feeling and ambition at Sunderland is the same. The dressing room shares a big similarity, which can be the key at the end of the season.

“That’s the mix of young and experienced players, and the connection they’ve quickly made.”

Xhaka has form in acting as a mentor for younger players, having seen the likes of Bukayo Saka emerge at Arsenal during his time in north London, which augers well for the likes of Black Cats stars Eliezer Mayenda and Chemsdine Talbi, who were both 12 last time Sunderland played Premier League football, while academy graduate Chris Rigg was only nine!

“It’s always good to have a strong academy, that’s number one,” he continues. “I remember Bukayo coming through at Arsenal. He was 15 or 16 at the first training camp he had in America, and he was already quality. This guy was special, and now he’s been captaining the team with so many appearances.

Xhaka returned to the Premier League with Sunderland this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He’s stayed humble as well – he’s a big example for the new generation. Other young players are following those steps, inspired by Bukayo.

“Here at Sunderland, it’s the same. You have Dan Neil, Anthony Patterson and four or five others.

“The philosophy of the club is never to forget the youth, even when you have to spend a bit in the Premier League.”