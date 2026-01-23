Is Everton playmaker Jack Grealish injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Jack Grealish made his Everton debut against Leeds on the opening day

Everton have suffered a substantial injury blow ahead of facing Leeds United on Monday night.

Leeds United took a late victory in the reverse fixture thanks to Lukas Nmecha's late penalty on Jack Grealish's Everton debut back on the opening weekend.

But Everton come into this game seven points ahead of Leeds and looking to strengthen their European qualification credentials, while Leeds are looking to extend their eight-point gap to the relegation zone.

Jack Grealish made a loan switch from Manchester City in the summer (Image credit: Everton)

However, Everton will be without one of their key players, who now looks set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Everton have been rocked news that Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish is expected to miss up to three months with a foot injury.

Jack Grealish is set for a significant spell on the sidelines (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grealish has contributed two goals and six assists in 20 league outings for David Moyes' this season, including creating both of Everton's goal in their 4-2 defeat to Brentford earlier this month.

However, news has emerged that Grealish has suffered a suspected stress fracture in his foot since he completed 90 minutes in the 1-0 victory over his former club Aston Villa last weekend.

Grealish has been to see a specialist about the issue, with journalist Fabrizio Romano writing that he has subsequently been ruled out for the next three months. Grealish, that is, not Romano.

Romano reported: "12 weeks out for Everton star as tests made today confirm long break and major blow for #EFC."

Everton had previously been said to be considering pursuing a move to make Grealish's loan spell into a permanent transfer.

A £50m clause was reportedly included in the terms of the loan move, with Everton having already paid a £15m loan fee.

However, the prospects of Everton looking to bring Grealish in permanently are now in doubt as that injury looks set to keep him sidelined for most of the rest of the season.