How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United: TV channels, live streams, watch online as a vintage Premier League rivalry continues

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United today as Arsenal attempt to strengthen their hold at the top of the Premier League. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Manchester United key information • Date: Sunday, 25 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Arsenal are seven points clear at the top of the Premier League. They've won more matches than everyone else and lost fewer. They have the best goal difference in the league and are unbeaten at home.

Yet there's a sense of unease around this fixture and it's rooted in uncertainty over what Manchester United are going to be under the interim leadership of Michael Carrick.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Man United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the UK

Arsenal vs Manchester United will be this weekend's live Super Sunday game in the UK on Sky Sports at 4.30pm on Sunday.

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League, on Sky Sports Main Event and via the Sky Go and Sky Sports+ apps for Sky Sports customers.

Arsenal vs Manchester United will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League, on Sky Sports Main Event and via the Sky Go and Sky Sports+ apps for Sky Sports customers.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the US

Arsenal vs Manchester United will be available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Arsenal vs Manchester United will be available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Manchester United through Stan Sport.

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Manchester United through Stan Sport.

Is there a Arsenal vs Manchester United free live stream?

There is no dedicated free coverage of Arsenal vs Manchester United but Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get much value from sticking around.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United from anywhere

Out of the country when Arsenal vs Manchester United is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Premier League preview

Carrick's time in charge began with a derby win over Manchester City and an emphatic one at that.

With Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro running the midfield, the Red Devils harnessed their strengths at Old Trafford last weekend.

Ruben Amorim's dismissal was inevitable but he left behind an opportunity to achieve something, not a lost cause. United started the weekend in fifth place and unbeaten in five games.

The three draws that preceded the derby win were anything but impressive but Carrick has a decent position from which to build and an upturn in United's form between now and May will deliver a Champions League place. The brief couldn't be more straightforward.

Tickets

Arsenal vs Manchester United is one of the great Premier League fixtures. Two of the league's ever-presents have produced some of the most entertaining title battles and one of the spiciest rivalries of the last 30 years.

The Gunners are 15 points ahead of United and have dominated their recent fixtures. Their last defeat against the Red Devils was in September 2022, seven games ago.

United's most recent win at the Emirates Stadium in the league was in December 2017, when Jesse Lingard's double helped Jose Mourinho's side to a 3-1 win.

Arsenal needed a set piece to beat United on the opening weekend of this season. United showed some positive signs that day but it's their opponents who've gone from strength to strength in pursuit of the title.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 2-2 Manchester United

With United on the up, we're hopeful of a low-key classic and a score draw for the ages, albeit as a result of drama rather than pure quality.