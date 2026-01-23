‘Spurs would be a brilliant club for Andy Robertson if he does leave Liverpool – they should be higher up the Premier League table, he’d bring experience to help them get there’ Ex-Anfield full-back tells FFT why the North London club could be a good fit

Andy Robertson’s future at Liverpool has been in doubt for some time – but he could be about to get a fresh start.

The Scot has been due to be out of contract this summer, and has been linked with a move away from Anfield after falling behind Milos Kerkez in the pecking order at left-back.

It’s now being reported that Spurs have opened talks to sign Robertson before the end of the January transfer window, which would end nine highly successful years at Liverpool.

Why Spurs could be a smart move

Andy Robertson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Initially, a summer departure appeared more likely, and former Reds defender Stephen Warnock had pondered whether Robertson might choose to move abroad, after compatriot Scott McTominay’s success at Napoli.

“It was whether he’d fancy a complete change, whether he’d look at the likes of McTominay in the Scotland squad and think a change of lifestyle was exactly what he wanted – whether he’d go to Italy, try his hand there and see if that fitted him,” Warnock tells FourFourTwo.

Stephen Warnock (Image credit: Getty Images)

“But the one thing you’d say with him is whoever gets him, they’re getting one of the most professional players who’s played in the Premier League over the past 10 years or so, and someone who’s still got the capability to play at the highest level.”

Spurs are now looking likely to be that club, after opening negotiations over a deal, and Warnock thinks it makes complete sense.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I had thought that one of the teams I’d look at would be Spurs,” he says, speaking in association with NewBettingSites.uk.

“When you look at Spurs and their troubles in defence, he’s someone who’d bring that experience and understanding.

“I think Spurs would be a brilliant club for him – a club who should be fighting higher up the league table, but need that experience in certain key areas to help them along.”