Chelsea transfer news: Thomas Tuchel refuses to be drawn on striker speculation

Thomas Tuchel has refused to be drawn on speculation linking Chelsea with a new striker.

Recent reports suggest the Blues will be pursuing a centre-forward when the transfer market reopens this summer.

Timo Werner has struggled in his debut campaign in England, scoring just five goals in 28 appearances in the Premier League.

Tammy Abraham also faces an uncertain future, with Chelsea likely to consider cashing in on the England international unless he signs a new contract.

Abraham’s current deal runs until 2023 and there has been little progress in terms of discussions about an extension.

Olivier Giroud is under contract until June 30 and, even if he does stay put for another season, the Frenchman turns 35 later this year.

Chelsea have been linked with an audacious swoop for Erling Haaland that would see Werner sent to Borussia Dortmund in a part-exchange deal.

But Tuchel was not willing to address the rumours linking his side with a new frontman when he held a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

“It is not time to reflect for the summer and other solutions, other than what we have,” he said. “We have guys that we are happy with and are looking for more solutions; we will try to help them.

“In general, I am happy because we don't only look at the output in how they score and assist. Of course, this is a statistic in which every striker is attached to and everyone has to have the mentality to cope with the statistic. It is like this at high-level football.

"We are still waiting for a breakthrough for the guys to be on a run to score consistently, it is not the case. We will never stop pushing and looking for solutions to create even more clear chances for them. That's the way it is."

Chelsea have struggled for goals throughout Tuchel’s tenure to date, scoring just 13 times in 12 games in all competitions.

And the German does not believe there is much he can do to get his strikers firing again.

"It is not so much about the coaches that they have but it is in their blood [to score]; it is in their approach to this game," he added.

"Timo is clearly one of these guys who has always scored a huge amount of goals and defined himself as the guy who has the last touch on the field. This is a very unique character and position. It is a sensitive position.

"I believe it is not important who is coaching them to shape their goalscoring mentality but we are here to help everybody and at the moment for us it is important to keep them focused on the process and help them.

"It is not just to look at the result, whether the ball is in or not in, it is the process that matters and it can help you escape the pressure that they put on themselves. They should ask themselves is my decision making good, is my technique good, is my vision clear enough.

"If you focus on these points, hit the ball well and the result will take care of itself. That means you will find the back of the net soon. If you hit the ball, close your eyes and hope for the love of God, then that's what we try to implement and help.

"Of course, we have some exercises in training for finishing but it is clear you can train, show videos but, in the end, a striker just has to score. That's what you need for confidence and there's no substitute for that."

