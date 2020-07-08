Quiz! Can you name the 50 most valuable national teams in the world?

Eight minutes on the clock, 50 countries to guess.

We don't tend to think of the value of international players very much. When you're watching Liverpool, it's easy to think that they have £300m or so worth of talent up front.

But when you watch England, you don't think it - simply because Gareth Southgate hasn't spent that money from his pocket, perhaps. But were you to add up the combined values of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho, it would probably exceed even the Premier League's most potent attack.

So that got us at FourFourTwo thinking - who has the most valuable international team?

We've listed out the top 50 and there aren't that many surprises - it turns out that some countries are just really good at producing talent... even if it doesn't translate into World Cup glory (yet).

