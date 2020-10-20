Chris Hughton rues missed chances as Forest held by Rotherham

Chris Hughton believes Nottingham Forest created enough chances to have won two matches as Rotherham somehow held out for a 1-1 draw at the City Ground.

Ryan Yates hit the bar, Joe Lolley rattled the post and Lewis Grabban missed a couple of golden chances during a game that was decidedly one-sided, particularly in the second half.

Daniel Barlaser’s 51st-minute penalty, after Cyrus Christie slipped and brought down Mickel Miller, looked as though it might earn Rotherham their first win at Forest since April 1955.

But Grabban finally laid on the chance for Sammy Ameobi to convert from a few yards out to earn Forest the consolation of a point in Hughton’s second game.

“Exactly that – I am not sure how we did not win. We wanted a reaction in the second half from the players and we got that,” said Hughton.

“Credit to Rotherham because they are a very fit side and they close down all over the pitch and a lot of that is man-to-man – so you have to be a very good team to play around them.

“But we had enough good chances to have won two matches. On a good day you put those away on a difficult day, you do not.

“I do think it was a soft penalty. Cyrus slipped, but I am not sure he made contact. There was a lot going on with another of their players in there as well.

“Yates hit the bar with the header when his timing seemed absolutely perfect when he connected with it. Then Lewis had his chance when he rounded the keeper – they were the moments, even if we did have other really good chances.

“Credit to Rotherham because in the second half we dominated and had many chances – and they have come away with a point. They will believe they have earned that point. This is the Championship – there are not too many comfortable games.”

Rotherham boss Paul Warne was not at the game as he is self-isolating but assistant manager Richie Barker was delighted with the character shown by the team, as they bounced back from a 2-1 home defeat to Norwich.

“It was a very good point away from home, against a very good team who were on the back of a win at Blackburn and who are operating under a new manager, with loads to prove,” said Barker.

“There were heroics and there was luck, with them hitting the woodwork a couple of times.

“I thought we were extremely brave, putting their bodies on the line, to keep Forest out. That was the first goal that anyone has scored against us that was not a penalty, an own goal or some kind of mistake – it came from their good play.

“Sometimes you feel hard done by after a game and you are waiting for a bit of luck. I think we deserved something out of the game last weekend, whereas tonight we probably nicked a point. We are mixing with some very good clubs and holding our own at the minute.”