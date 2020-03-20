Clevid Dikamona wants to cancel Hearts contract but offers to return next season

Clevid Dikamona wants to terminate his contract with Hearts to return to France but insists he will readily re-sign for the Tynecastle club for next season.

Players and staff at the Gorgie club were asked by owner Ann Budge to take a 50 per cent wage cut due to the financial impact of football’s indefinite suspension amid the coronavirus crisis, and those unwilling to accept the decrease in salary will be offered the option of contract termination.

Dikamona’s deal is due to expire on May 31 and the 29-year-old defender wants to return home with his family, but insists the move is not with an eye on his future as he is keen to return to the Edinburgh outfit if required.

As part of a statement posted on social media, the Congo international said: “As you know, the club, as all clubs, are going through a complicated time, the owner Ann Budge asked all the employees of the club to reduce their salary by 50 per cent in order to help the club cope with the situation.

“I have simply agreed to help the club by adhering to the requests of the owner and as I have indicated I am also ready to re-sign a contract with the club as soon as the situation will be clear, and especially if the club wishes to make me a new contractual proposal – because as everyone knows I am attached to this club and Hearts will be my priority for next season.

“The end of my contract comes now rather than in May simply to allow me to return to France now with my family and in good condition and not in the will to flee my responsibilities with the club or to anticipate a transfer window which, from my point of view, will be a real challenge for everyone when the situation is clear.”