Liverpool fans are being promised a big summer in the transfer market as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of another title challenge next season.

The Reds have signed just one player in the two transfer windows since Arne Slot arrived at the club, and noise around Anfield suggest they are gearing up for a big summer of recruitment.

Part of that recruitment looks to have already been achieved, with Mohamed Salah signing a new contract at Anfield, and club captain Virgil van Dijk set to follow.

Alongside that recruitment could be several outgoings as Slot looks to mould the squad in his own way.

Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to leave the club on a free transfer to Real Madrid, and the future of fringe players Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Elliott and Endo look to be up in the air.

Now it seems a member of the first team squad could also be seeing the exit door at Anfield.

Luis Diaz, who has scored 11 Premier League goals this season, looks to be next on the radar of the Saudi Pro League with talkSPORT suggesting Al-Nassr could submit an 'irresistible' bid for the Colombian.

The move could be fast-forwarded by Al-Ahli's reported record-breaking €350 million attempt to sign Vinicius Jr, which would leave Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr looking to compete, and Diaz could be the winger they target.

Diaz's father, Luis Manuel, has made no secret of his ambition for his son to play for Barcelona, with a move away from Anfield not ruled out, however, it is unclear if a move to the Middle East would appeal at just 28.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, losing Diaz would not spell disaster for Liverpool. Despite registering 15 goals in all competitions this season, since the turn of the year, he has scored just three goals in 21 games, with two of those coming in Liverpool's last two games.

Cody Gakpo has proved himself more than adequate competition at left-wing, and with the funds available from a sale, Liverpool could strengthen the squad in other positions.

Diaz' current deal has two years to run, and Liverpool may want to avoid a repeat of the situation they've encountered this season. Any bid that matches his current market value of €85 million according to Transfermarkt should be considered.