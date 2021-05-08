Craig Bryson signs new contract with St Johnstone

Craig Bryson gave St Johnstone a boost ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final by signing a new one-year contract which takes him to 2022.

The 34-year-old midfielder joined the Perth side after leaving Aberdeen last September.

Bryson, preparing for Sunday’s Scottish Cup last-four clash against St Mirren at Hampden Park, told the club’s official website: “I’m really pleased to have got my new contract and extended my stay.

“I’m very settled here and enjoying my football.

“The team has been doing very well and it was great to hear that the manager and the board wanted me to stay.

“The club has made me feel very welcome from day one and the dressing room has a brilliant team spirit.

“I look forward to next season but before that, we have at least three massive games to play in the next week.

“It starts against St Mirren tomorrow and if we can win then we have another massive match in a Scottish Cup final on May 22nd.

“But we are not looking that far ahead. It’s all about being professional tomorrow and trying our best to beat a very good St Mirren side.

“We also have fifth place in the Premiership to fight for. It’s going to be an exciting and challenging period. But we are all ready for it.”

Boss Callum Davidson said: “Craig brings a wealth of experience to us on and off the park.

“He sets high standards every day and it’s great to know we will have him next season.

“I wanted him to sign a new contract and I’m delighted it has all been sorted out ahead of our cup semi-final against St Mirren. It’s great news.

“It’s very encouraging to be getting some of the squad signed up on new contracts.”