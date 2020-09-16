Darren Anderton believes Gareth Bale is what Tottenham need to take step forward

Darren Anderton believes Gareth Bale is just what his former club Tottenham need to take them to the next level.

Bale looks set to rejoin Spurs from Real Madrid, with the two clubs in negotiations over a deal to bring the 31-year-old back to north London seven years after he left.

The Wales international has won it all at the Bernabeu, including four Champions Leagues, and after a frosty ending to his time in Spain will help Spurs thrive says Anderton.

“To come back to somewhere where you are loved really does make sense,” he told the PA news agency. “It has to be great for all parties and after watching the game on Sunday oh boy do Spurs need it, someone who can go and win a game with a bit of magic and creativity and flair.

“He has a great mentality, he carried the Wales team, he carried the Tottenham team when he was here, winning games on his own. He is exactly what Spurs need. This is one that everyone is very excited about.

“He has still got that speed and once he gets going you can’t catch him. He scores goals, makes goals, he does it all.

“Is he going to be the same player that left, we certainly hope so.

“I think he is going to be a different player, mentally he will be even stronger because of what he has had to deal with at Real Madrid. He has had to take a lot of stick and has got on with it.

Bale was sold by Spurs for a then world-record fee in 2013 (Nick Potts/PA)

“Coming to Spurs, the expectation will be what he enjoys but he will not get carried away. I don’t think he has anything to prove.

“He has shown them every year that he is one of the best players in the world and should be playing for Real Madrid. Hopefully Tottenham will be able to benefit from it.”

If Spurs can get the deal done then it will help appease a fanbase who were growing frustrated at a lack of activity in the transfer market.

In Sky Bet’s ‘Fan Hope Survey’ 57 per cent of Spurs fans want to see more high-profile names added to the squad, which is where Bale fits in.

As well as helping Spurs bridge the gap to the top clubs in Europe, Anderton also thinks that it will help keep Harry Kane at the club.

“It has to be great for all parties and after watching the game on Sunday oh boy do Spurs need it, someone who can go and win a game with a bit of magic and creativity and flair.

“The club has gone from strength to strength, it is an amazing football club, playing in the best stadium in the world and now with one of the best managers in the world,” he added.

“For me it is a no-brainer to come and play for us and prove what he is all about.

“He will really help Harry. I am sure there are times when Harry has considered his position at the club and hopefully this will make Spurs stronger in terms of keeping our best player.

“It shows ambition and it shows that we can sign the best players.”