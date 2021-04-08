David Goodwillie brace boosts Clyde survival hopes with win over Forfar

David Goodwillie took his tally to three goals in as many days as Clyde boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation from Scottish League One with a 3-0 win over bottom side Forfar.

Goodwillie, who scored the equaliser in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at home to Cove Rangers, made it 12 goals for the season with a first-half brace at Broadwood.

Craig Howie then added a third soon after half-time as Clyde claimed a convincing victory in the first meeting between the sides this season, with November’s original fixture having been postponed.

Clyde remain in eighth place but are now six points above Forfar, whose night got even worse with second-bottom Dumbarton also beating East Fife 2-1.

The Sons, like their opponents, were playing their sixth game in 12 days but they were given a flying start when Ryan McGeever put them ahead inside three minutes.

Dumbarton midfielder Ross Forbes saw his second-half penalty saved by Jordan Hart but Adam Frizzell made it 2-0 for the hosts soon after.

East Fife managed to pull a goal back in stoppage time through Ross Dunlop but Jim Duffy’s side held on to seal a first league win since December and remain a point behind Clyde.