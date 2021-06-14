David Martin vows to continue to offer support after signing new West Ham deal

West Ham’s back-up goalkeeper David Martin hopes to continue to be a positive influence in the dressing room after signing a one-year contract extension.

As cover to Lukasz Fabianski and Darren Randolph the 35-year-old, son of Hammers great Alvin, did not make an appearance last season but is determined to ensure things remain competitive among the goalkeepers.

“To be at a club I’ve supported all my life, and to have the opportunity to stay for another year, it means everything,” Martin, who joined on a free transfer from Millwall in 2019, told whufc.com.

“Being a positive vibe around the place is very important to me – to try and help the lads in whatever way I can.

“I give it everything in training and try to compete with Lukasz, Darren and Nathan Trott, and just try to enjoy it and always make sure I am ready to play if ever called upon.

“I try to make sure everyone is working hard and have that positive vibe. I’m not just saying this, but it’s probably the best group of lads I’ve been with.

“It’s great to be a part of because it’s so competitive and like I said I think everyone has enjoyed it behind the scenes, working hard and trying to get that progress and get that goal at the end of the day.”