Ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter takes aim at Gianni Infantino and 2026 World Cup

Sepp Blatter was President of FIFA from 1998 to 2015

Sepp Blatter oversaw five World Cups during his 17-year tenure as FIFA President.

The Swiss executive was elected in 1998 and held the role until 2015, when he stepped down following a string of scandals.

Blatter also oversaw the controversial votes to award the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to Russia and Qatar respectively, so this summer's tournament in North America will be the first that he has not been directly involved in since he left FIFA.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (right) has grown close to US President Donald Trump (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blatter, now 89, was followed as FIFA President by Gianni Infantino, who has been front and centre for this summer's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, often flanked by US President Donald Trump.

But the 2026 tournament has not escaped its own controversies, with Swiss anti-corruption lawyer Mark Pieth - who worked with FIFA on reforming world football's governing body when Blatter was President - recently suggesting that fans should not travel to the US because of security concerns.

Protester Renee Good was killed by an American immigration agent in Minneapolis earlier this month, before another US citizen, named Alex Pretti, was killed by federal agents last weekend.

Pieth cited the killing of Good in an interview with Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger last week, adding: “What we are seeing domestically – the marginalisation of political opponents, abuses by immigration services, etc – hardly encourages fans to go there.

“For fans, just one piece of advice: avoid the United States! You’ll get a better view on television anyway. Upon arrival, fans should expect that if they don’t behave properly with the authorities, they will be immediately sent home. If they’re lucky…”

Blatter supported Pieth's comments in a social media post yesterday, quoting the lawyer by saying: "'For the fans, there's only one piece of advice: stay away from the USA!'", and adding: "I think Mark Pieth is right to question this World Cup."

The former FIFA chief also tagged Infantino and Trump in the post, in a not-so-subtle dig at his successor.

Infantino takes a selfie with Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the World Cup Draw in December (Image credit: Getty Images)

The World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19, starting with Mexico's Group A clash with South Africa in Estadio Azteca and ending with the final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

This will be the first edition of the tournament to include 48 teams, up from 32 in 2022, a decision that was passed under Infantino's leadership in 2017.

England and Scotland have both booked their place at the finals and were drawn in Groups L and C respectively, while Wales, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland will compete in the play-offs in March.