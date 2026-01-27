'I’m a lone campaigner for Everton and Celtic being the true and original partnership. I struggle with Liverpool and Celtic's 'You'll Never Walk Alone' love-in' Proud Toffee Andy Burnham reveals home-and-away Evertonian roots

Andy Burnham is among the most recognisable names in British politics nowadays. He's risen to become the Mayor of Greater Manchester and was previously MP for the Leigh constituency in the north-west of England between 2001 and 2017.

Away from the day job, Burnham is also an avid football fan, supporting his beloved Everton since the 1970s.

Here, he regales FourFourTwo with his greatest games, footballing idols and favourite current players.

Andy Burnham is a proud Evertonian (Image credit: Jacob King)

What was the first game you ever saw live?

AB: It would have been around 1973 and I would have only been about two or three years old. I have a very dim memory of going up the steps to the game and seeing the green. One of the games I do remember was against Bristol City at Goodison in 1976 it was my brother’s 8th birthday and we beat them 2-0. The other one that sticks in my mind from that era is against Sunderland with big Duncan McKenzie running the show, he was like a matador. I remember him jumping over a mini, a very flamboyant character.

Who was your first hero and did you ever meet them?

AB: Bob Latchford was my first idol because in 1978 he scored 30 goals in a season. I loved him before that, the Daily Express had a challenge; £10,000 for 30 goals in the old First Division. He scored a late penalty against Chelsea to win the prize at Goodison. He was a proper swashbuckling English centre-forward. I had the pleasure of meeting him a few years ago and telling him all of that. He was a lovely bloke as well.

Best goal you’ve seen live?

AB: I remember Graeme Sharp scoring a goal against Spurs in 1982 it was a volley from the edge of the box. Another famous one was from the Merseyside derby at Anfield leaping from the edge of the box in 1984. I did encroach upon the playing surface at Highbury that year when Adrian Heath scored a late winner (against Southampton).

The goal that a lot of Evertonians my age will point to will be Trevor Steven’s goal against Bayern Munich in terms of the significance of the occasion taking us to the final of the Cup Winners' Cup in 1985.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Graeme Sharp (centre) in action for Everton against Manchester United in the 1985 FA Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Did you make it to the final in Rotterdam?

AB: We didn’t miss a game that season, home and away, we went to all the games including Wembley trips, every single one. I was 15 at the time and there was no way my mum was going to let me go to that one on a school night. We wouldn’t have had the money to go so no, we didn’t get to Rotterdam.

We were in the family club at Everton and were invited to have our picture taken with the FA Cup the season before and the Charity Shield. Then the next year we were invited back to have our picture taken with the Canon League Division 1 Championship trophy and Cup Winners’ Cup. I can remember my mum on that Sunday morning saying: ‘Are we going to have to do this every year?’ It was soon to all come to an end.

What’s been your biggest low?

AB: The mid-90s was a distressing time with Mike Walker as manager. I don’t know how we survived relegation in that 3-2 win against Wimbledon, it was the greatest ever escape. How we stayed up is the subject of a lot of debate. That was a poor team at that point, we started the 94/95 season in disaster and Walker was still in charge for about eight games before he got the sack. It was terrible.

Mike Walker (Image credit: Getty Images)

The cult of Duncan Ferguson began around the same time

AB: His first game was Portsmouth away in October 1994, we had all heard about Duncan and this was long before social media.

As Evertonians, we were schooled in the tradition of the Goodison No.9 with players like Bob Latchford, Joe Royle, Graeme Sharp and Andy Gray. Duncan was a return to that tradition and he just embodied the fight back. Everyone completely bought into him from day one and loved the fact that he would do anything for the cause.

Who is your favourite current player?

AB: Beto, I’m betting the house on him being the new Duncan Ferguson.

Duncan Ferguson is a cult hero for the blue half of Merseyside (Image credit: Getty Images)

What’s your favourite away ground?

AB: I always used to love Highbury, maybe it’s because of that encroachment I mentioned. I featured in Nick Hornby’s Fever Pitch because he wrote that he loved that Highbury was used for some cup semi-finals until some stupid Everton fans ran on the pitch. I consider that my first foray into making an impact.

Do you have a treasured piece of memorabilia?

AB: Yes, it’s an old-school scarf from the 70s that was a Christmas present in 1976. I took it with me to every game throughout the 80s in the good times and the less good times of the 90s into relegation battles and now it’s a priceless possession of mine.

Both Howard Kendall and David Moyes have loomed large over your time as a supporter

AB: Howard Kendall was by far the best manager in our history. It was an incredible privilege to watch him build that team.

David understood the soul of Everton, he was a positive presence and coined the phrase ‘The People’s Club’. He was a good man and supportive of the work I did on Hillsborough. He spoke brilliantly in the club programme, I was grateful to him for that.

When there was a proposed move to Kirby he was also involved in trying to stop that from happening. I was utterly delighted for him with West Ham winning European silverware and I’m sure I’m not the only Evertonian to wish him well.

Everton boss David Moyes (Image credit: Getty Images)

AB: I saw The Smiths in 1986 at Salford University and I was a big disciple of the band. I first met Johnny Marr shortly after becoming mayor of Manchester. Everton were playing Manchester City at the Etihad and City invited me as the newly elected mayor.

I was going downstairs from the corporate section to meet someone and passed Johnny on the stairs. He said: ‘I didn’t know you were a blue’. I said: ‘I am, but not the kind you think I am’. It was slightly awkward but Johnny is wonderful. I went to watch Noel (Gallagher) at Wythenshawe Park recently, I’d been to Goodison that day watching us get beat by Wolves so he was getting my misery about the state of things. We had a good chat.

In terms of Liverpool bands Lee Mavers from The La’s is an Evertonian but I’ve never met him, he’s always been a hero of mine. Between him and Paul McCartney, we must have two of the most gifted musicians in our support. I have it firmly established (from his daughter Stella) that Paul is an Evertonian. I know that for a fact so let’s get that straight through the pages of FourFourTwo.

You were brought up as a proud Everton and Celtic supporter?

AB: I’m a lone campaigner for Everton and Celtic being the true and original partnership. My upbringing was, ‘This is the clubs you support’. When I see this cult and love-in with the other lot (Liverpool) and 'You’ll Never Walk Alone' I struggle with that.

There’s a photo of Pat Van Den Hauwe with a Celtic ski hat, that was my hat, I gave it to him as he went to collect the cup. I used to have the split Everton and Celtic ski-hat and I had a full Celtic hat as well. For me, it was always Everton and Celtic and links were going back with players like Bobby Collins. John Collins also played for both clubs. There were at least as many Rangers/Liverpool supporters hats as Celtic/Liverpool. I remember going to a friendly at Celtic Park with Everton, that was a great day.

This interview originally appeared in FourFourTwo issue 362, published in February 2024.