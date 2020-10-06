Dundee awarded cup victory after Forfar player tests positive for coronavirus

Dundee have been awarded victory in their Betfred Cup opener after a Forfar player tested positive for coronavirus.

Forfar informed the Scottish Professional Football League that they could not make the trip to Dens Park on Tuesday night and the Dark Blues have been awarded a 3-0 win.

The league stated that Forfar informed them of the positive test on Tuesday afternoon and were liaising with the Scottish Football Association and health officials over whether other players would need to self-isolate.

However, that process could not be completed in time for kick-off, so the tie could not go ahead.

The league board invoked the forfeit rule for the second time in 24 hours after Kilmarnock’s clash with Falkirk was called off with the entire Rugby Park first-team squad self-isolating.

The club would like to wish the player effected by the virus a speedy recovery #thedeehttps://t.co/nc2iUXURlg— Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) October 6, 2020

An SPFL spokesman added: “Unfortunately, this is the second of tonight’s scheduled Betfred Cup fixtures which we have required to cancel and is further evidence of the very challenging season we are facing.

“We have real sympathy for Forfar Athletic, who were looking forward to competing in their first competitive match of the season.

“However, consistent with the announcement in respect of the Falkirk v Kilmarnock match, any team unable or unwilling to field a team in a Betfred Cup Round 1 group stage tie will forfeit the match on the basis of a 3-0 defeat. Accordingly, Dundee FC have been awarded a 3-0 win in the tie.

“We wish the player concerned the very best in his recovery and will continue to liaise with Forfar Athletic in the coming days.”