Dundee still awaiting news on the injury suffered by midfielder Shaun Byrne
By PA Staff
Dundee are still awaiting a full prognosis of Shaun Byrne’s injury but manager James McPake admitted initial results do not spell good news.
The midfielder was carried off on a stretcher after damaging his knee in Saturday’s victory over Aberdeen and will miss this weekend’s trip to face Hearts.
McPake said: “The scan is not great and we will see the consultant on Monday.
“It’s not the worst news but there is a bit of damage there.
“We will wait and see what the specialist says and we will hopefully have a time frame on Monday.”
