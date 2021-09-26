Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes and wife Sarah score key goals hours apart
By PA Staff
Ian Harkes scored an equaliser against Celtic hours after his wife netted for the Hoops.
The Dundee United midfielder scored in a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park in the cinch Premiership.
His wife and fellow professional, Sarah Harkes, plays for Celtic Women and scored in a 2-1 victory over Hibernian in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.
The former Lille Women midfielder joined Celtic last year.
Her goal levelled the scores against Hibs before a late winner helped Celtic join leaders Glasgow City on seven points at the top of the table.
