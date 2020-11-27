Ethan Erhahon signs new St Mirren contract
By PA Staff
Ethan Erhahon has agreed a new deal with St Mirren which ties him to the Paisley club until the summer of 2023.
The 19-year-old Saints youth academy graduate has made himself a regular in Jim Goodwin’s side this season with 12 appearances.
Erhahon, who made his debut at 16 in a Challenge Cup match against Raith Rovers in October 2017, said on his Twitter account: “Delighted to get it done , looking forward to what the future holds.”
