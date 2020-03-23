FIFA and WHO launch awareness campaign to help combat coronavirus

FIFA and the World Health Organization have teamed up with a number of footballers to launch a new awareness campaign video to try and combat coronavirus.

Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Buffon, Alisson Becker, Michael Owen and Gary Lineker are among those who feature in the video urging people around the world to follow five key steps to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The ‘Pass the message to kick out coronavirus’ features 28 current and former players and focuses on hand washing, coughing etiquette, not touching your face, physical distance and staying home if feeling unwell.

“We need teamwork to combat the coronavirus,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“FIFA has teamed up with WHO because health comes first. I call upon the football community worldwide to join us in supporting this campaign to pass the message even further.”

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson added: “It starts with your hands. Please wash your hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based solution.”

“Avoid touching your face, particularly your eyes, nose or mouth to prevent the virus from entering your body,” said Barcelona and Argentina forward Messi.

“If you feel unwell, stay home,” concludes Samuel Eto’o. “Please follow all instructions provided by your local health authorities.”