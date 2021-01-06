Fleetwood forward Ched Evans joins Preston on loan

Preston have completed the loan signing of forward Ched Evans from Fleetwood for the rest of the season.

The 32-year-old Wales striker came through the ranks at Manchester City, going on to play for Sheffield United.

Evans has scored 37 goals in 99 appearances for Fleetwood since joining the club, initially on loan from the Blades during 2018.

Preston boss Alex Neil feels Evans will give his side an extra dimension as they look to push towards the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

“He will add competition at the top end of the pitch,” Neil said on the club’s official website.

“Ched is very physical; he wants to look after the ball, take it into his feet and get you up the pitch and equally score goals.

“He will be really excited about getting an opportunity in the Championship.

“Ched is an experienced player; he is a good lad – I have spoken to him at length and his character as much as anything else will be important for the team.”

Evans will have to wait for his Preston debut, as the striker is not eligible for the FA Cup third-round tie at Wycombe.

“I am really excited for the next six months, getting back to the Championship is brilliant,” Evans said. “I’m really pleased for the opportunity.

“Preston North End is a club in a great position at the moment to kick on for the rest of the season.”