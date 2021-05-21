FPL tips: Leeds and Liverpool pick of the bunch ahead of final round

The north west appears the place to be for last-gasp FPL transfers, with Liverpool and Leeds proving to be the most popular.

From goalkeeper to striker, the list of most transferred-in players ahead of gameweek 38 is dominated by the two in-form sides.

In goal, Liverpool’s Alisson has seen a net ownership increase of around 30,000, while Leeds’ Kiko Casilla has also been popular.

(Rui Vieira/PA)

Casilla’s ownership has increased by more than 3,000 after playing in just his second league game of the season last week, accruing nine FPL points thanks to a clean sheet and three saves.

Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed the goalie will retain his place between the sticks for the club’s home game against West Brom – £4.1m is not a bad price for certainty.

Alisson meanwhile continues to enjoy the afterglow of his goal against the Baggies, with two clean sheets in his last four games sweetening the deal.

He has notched 28 points in that period, and, unsurprisingly, leads the Threat list among goalkeepers this year.

In defence, Stuart Dallas, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Nathaniel Phillips make up the top three, each added by tens of thousands of managers this week.

At Leeds, Dallas has been something of a revelation in the Premier League, scoring eight goals as well as contributing with three FPL assists and 12 clean sheets.

(Lee Smith/PA)

He is the leading points scorer among defenders – scoring double figures on no fewer than four occasions this season – and has played in every league game.

This may not have been a vintage season for Alexander-Arnold, but his late season form shows that class is permanent.

The flying full-back has failed on just one occasion in his last nine outings to register a clean sheet, a goal or an assist, and has been posting some mighty Creativity scores in that time.

His colleague Phillips, meanwhile, has played 90 minutes in four consecutive games, adding two clean sheets, one goal and one assist in that time.

In midfield, Jack Harrison of Leeds and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool have seen rises in ownership of around 40,000 and 60,000 respectively.

Harrison managed to improve his season tallies with a goal and two assists against Burnley in GW36, while two Creativity scores of 50+ in his last three games show he is good value for the goals he has provided.

At Liverpool, Salah’s five goals in eight games have fired him into a straight shoot-out with Harry Kane for the Golden Boot.

(Rui Vieira/PA)

Liverpool face Crystal Palace at home on the final day of the season, and with Salah racking up Threat scores of 96 and 79 in recent weeks, Roy Hodgson’s men will be wary of the Egyptian.

Up front, Patrick Bamford has been a rock for Leeds, while Roberto Firmino has found his goalscoring boots at last.

The Brazilian has been rewarded for three goals in four games, his ownership rising by more than 30,000 ahead of the final week as a result.

Bamford has seen his ownership increase by around 75,000 managers so far this week, with two goals in his last three games taking him to 16 in total this term, with 11 assists.

(Frank Augstein/PA)

With more than 3,000 league minutes on the clock, Bamford has been a reliable and affordable acquisition for many FPL bosses – could he reward their faith one last time?