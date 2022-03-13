FPL tips: Liverpool and Arsenal stars on course for big double gameweek totals

Players from Arsenal and Liverpool look set for big double gameweek totals if they can replicate their performances in part two of GW29.

The Gunners will host the Reds in both teams’ second game of the week, while a handful of players from both sides have already put points on the board.

Will their backers be satisfied come the end of the week?

Surprise Partey

Thomas Partey put Arsenal ahead against Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal continued their top-four push with a 2-0 win against Leicester, but only around 25,000 managers benefited from their top points scorer.

Thomas Partey has done little this season to suggest he might be an effective FPL player, but a goal and an assist set him on the way to a 14-point haul on Sunday.

The midfielder has two goals and two FPL assists this season now, and while few would expect him to continue banging in the goals for the rest of the season, a Threat score of 65 against the Foxes hints at a player who does have a few more in him.

Elsewhere at Arsenal Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White managed nine points and seven points respectively thanks to a clean sheet and the bonus point system.

Ramsdale took two bonus points after making three saves while White, who has played in every gameweek since GW4, added one bonus point to his clean sheet.

Around 1.9 million managers have the England goalkeeper in their squad this week, while White’s ownership is more than a million as well – a second clean sheet of the week may prove trickier to secure however.

Top Matip

Joel Matip scored highly for Liverpool against Brighton (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool travel to north London to face the Gunners in midweek, a team against whom they have a superb recent record having won 4-0 and 3-0 in their two last two league meetings.

One man who could benefit from another clean sheet is Joel Matip, who scored a whopping 12 FPL points in Liverpool’s first fixture of GW29.

An assist and a clean sheet in the Reds’ 2-0 win against Brighton capped an excellent week for the centre-back, who has also been named the EA Sports player of the month for February.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker returned nine points against Brighton meanwhile, no doubt pleasing the 750,000 bosses who backed him this week.

The Brazilian has amassed 45 FPL points in his last six appearances, making him the top-scoring goalkeeper of the 2021-22 season so far.

With 15 clean sheets this term for Alisson, as well as five in his last six games, will another follow against Arsenal?

Further up the pitch the ever-popular Mohamed Salah scored nine points too thanks to a goal and a bonus point, while he also managed a huge Threat score of 102.

The Egyptian has scored in each of his side’s last two league games against Arsenal, but a foot injury has cast some doubt over whether or not he will feature at the Emirates Stadium.