Frankie McAvoy rewarded for Preston’s strong finish to the season

Frankie McAvoy has been named Preston’s head coach on a permanent basis.

The 53-year-old replaced Alex Neil on an interim basis in March and oversaw five wins and two draws in eight games in charge.

Midfielder Paul Gallagher, 36, has announced his retirement from playing and will assist McAvoy.

Steve Thompson will also stay on the coaching staff.

A statement announcing the appointment said: “Everyone at Preston North End would like to congratulate them on their new roles and wish the new coaching team the very best in taking the club forward.”