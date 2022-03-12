Frustration for Poya Asbaghi despite Barnsley’s draw with leaders Fulham

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi was left frustrated after Barnsley drew 1-1 with Sky Bet Championship leaders Fulham.

Carlton Morris gave the Tykes the lead late in the first half; however, Fulham’s sustained pressure finally told late on with Harry Wilson’s impressive effort.

The visitors sent waves of early attacks to the opposition goal. The Barnsley defence remained resilient and cleared efforts from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bobby Decordova-Reid off the line.

An uncharacteristic mistake from Tosin Adarabioyo allowed Morris to close in on the Fulham goal before he was upended by the aforementioned defender. Morris slammed the penalty straight down the middle to beat goalkeeper Marek Rodak and give the Tykes the lead in the 44th minute.

The striker almost claimed in the dying embers of the half; his chip beat Rodak but Ream hooked the ball away from goal with a last-ditch clearance.

Fulham stepped up another gear in the early stages of the second half as they sought the equaliser. Neco Williams, Wilson and half-time substitute Tom Cairney linked well own the right before Fabio Carvalho blasted over after Mitrovic knocked the ball down from a cross.

The leaders hunted for a way back into the game and found a leveller in the 86th minute when Wilson unleashed an unstoppable curling effort past the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Bradley Collins.

Asbaghi said: “If somebody told us before the game that you get a 1-1 draw with Fulham, it’s one of the only games this season where we would feel happy drawing at home.

“But we are leading the game and we are giving a really good performance – controlling the lead.

“They had the ball in the second half, of course they would have, but we were controlling exactly where they were allowed to have the ball.

“It really frustrates me the way we concede the goal because we are defending really well but there is a situation in the second ball where we are not determined enough to take the initiative and just kick the ball.

“It’s the second time in a row that this has happened, so it takes away a lot of joy from a really good performance.

“I’m really proud of the performance the players gave, but it has a bitter taste right now.”

Fulham head coach Marco Silva said: “As always when we don’t win a football match, it will be a frustrating afternoon and more so when it happens like this.

“We have created enough chances to win this game. It wasn’t a fantastic match to see for sure – from both sides.

“It is difficult conditions to play good football on that pitch also. Too long and too dry. It is no excuse for us of course because we have enough chances to score.

“At the end of the first half they score, and it is a clear mistake from the referee. I can’t see one moment where there is contact with a player inside the box.

“Second half, we were fighting until the end. It wasn’t our best level, but we equalised. It is one more point for us.”