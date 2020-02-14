Gary Holt insists Livingston need to improve their away form

Gary Holt has urged Livingston to replicate their home form on the road as they prepare to face Rangers at Ibrox.

The Lions have strung together seven successive home victories – six in the league – and last lost a match at the Tony Macaroni Arena in November.

By contrast, the West Lothian outfit have lost their last two away games and have only twice taken maximum Ladbrokes Premiership points on opposition territory this season.

They will be up against it in their attempts to improve that record when they make the trip to Govan, albeit the Light Blues are reeling from defeat to Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

But Holt is eager to see his side cut out the errors that have proved costly on the road so far this season and is hopeful of greater rewards away from their home comforts.

He said: “If you look at everybody’s home records, they’re all very good. It’s ‘can you then do it away from home?’

“We get lambasted for our away record but it isn’t that bad.

“Yes, it could be better. Yes, we could pick up more wins. Yes, we could turn the draws into wins and some of the defeats into draws, because our play merits it.

“But we’re not a million miles away. It’s just fine lines away from home that are costing us, individual mistakes that have sometimes let us down when we’ve been involved in really good games.”