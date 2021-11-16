Graeme Jones to stay on Newcastle’s coaching staff under Eddie Howe
By PA Staff
Graeme Jones is to stay at Newcastle as part of new boss Eddie Howe’s coaching staff.
Assistant head coach Jones took charge of the Magpies following the departure of Steve Bruce in October and was also part of Gareth Southgate’s coaching staff during England’s Euro 2020 campaign this summer.
First-team development coach Ben Dawson and goalkeeper coach Simon Smith also form part of Howe’s backroom team.
Howe has brought in some familiar faces from his time at Bournemouth including Jason Tindall, his former assistant at Bournemouth, and first-team coaches Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone, who left the Cherries in June 2021.
Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence have left Newcastle.
