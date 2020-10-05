Greg Leigh eager to make his mark after returning to Aberdeen

Greg Leigh has “a big point to prove” after rejoining Aberdeen following a 10-month injury nightmare.

The former Manchester City academy product has not played since fracturing his shine bone back in December during a stint on loan at Pittodrie from NAC Breda.

He was released by the Eredivisie outfit over the summer and has spent the time without a club reflecting on how to take his game to the next level.

The 26-year-old left-back is now clear of his injury troubles and hopes to put into practice the lessons he has learned during his spell out of action with the Dons after agreeing a short-term deal until January.

Leigh told RedTV: “I have a big point to prove.

“I’ve had minimal long-term injuries in my career. Since I was 11 I’ve had three – and this is one of them.

“The others were when I was 15 and 16.

“Since then I’ve not had many injuries but even then it’s a good time to take a back seat and look at what I do and how I can improve and become more like the top players in the league and the world.

“So it was a good time for me to reflect and now I’m back I can try to apply what I’ve learned.

“I’ve not played since December so the main thing for me is to play games and to hopefully be continuously fit for selection.

“That’s the first aim and we’ll take it from there really.”

Boss Derek McInnes is pleased to see the former England Under-19 international back in the Granite City, saying: “Greg obviously got injured playing with us last season, but he’s now got the opportunity to finish what he started and that’s to be part of a successful Aberdeen team.

“With Scott McKenna leaving he provides us with another natural left-sided defender. He can play left of a three, left centre-back, left wing-back as well as left-back, so he provides real competition in those areas.

“In his time with us previously, Greg enjoyed being here and we enjoyed working with him. We’re delighted to have him back, despite it being a short-term deal, and now it is important he helps us over the next few months to try and achieve our goals.”

While Leigh has checked in, striker Bruce Anderson has joined Ayr United on a season-long loan – although Aberdeen have the option of recalling the 22-year-old from the Championship outfit in January.

McInnes added: “Bruce is very much part of our long-term plans at the club and this move to Ayr United offers the perfect opportunity for him to gain some valuable minutes in what I am sure will be a competitive league.

“His objective is to do well during his loan spell and come back to us ready to feature for the first team.”