How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta: Live streams, TV coverage, preview

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta today as a closely matched Champions League play-off round tie gets underway in Germany, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta have each enjoyed their time in the searing sunshine of football hipstery but sustained participation in the Champions League might be even more fulfilling, if anything.

They finished the league phase two points apart, either side of the dividing line between seeded and unseeded status in the knock-out round.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta for free?

Yes, football fans in Pakistan can stream the Dortmund vs Atalanta game completely free of charge on streaming service Tapmad.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta from anywhere

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta in the UK

Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta will be available to watch live on TNT Sports 3 in the UK. Subscribers can also stream the game on the Discovery+ platform.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta in the US

Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta live through Stan Sport.

Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta: Champions League preview

Knock-out round home advantage went the way of the Bergamo side, who won four of their league phase matches against Club Brugge, Marseille, Eintracht Frankfurt and Chelsea.

Head coach Raffaele Palladino has La Dea in the hunt for a Europa League spot via Serie A in his first season at Atalanta but a Champions League place is starting to look out of reach.

Palladino was installed in November after another spectacularly short managerial stint for Ivan Juric and has made a positive start in the league. Now, his brief is to capitalise on a very presentable opportunity in Europe.

Dortmund missed out on a top 16 berth in the league phase by a single point. They were beaten at home in their eighth game by blue and black Italian opposition, Inter Milan on that occasion, when a win would have taken the 1997 winners above them.

Newly appointed Niko Kovac took BVB to the quarter-finals last season. There, they were beaten over two legs by Barcelona after dispatching Sporting CP and Lille in their first couple of knock-out ties.

This time around, Dortmund or Atalanta will face either Arsenal or Bayern Munich in the round of 16.

Atalanta fell at this stage last season, defeated in each leg by the now-familiar Club Brugge. They avenged a 5-2 aggregate loss this season and if they were to meet again in 2025-26 it would be in the final. Imagine!

Team News

Borussia Dortmund XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Bensebaini, Reggiani; Ryerson, Nmecha, Bellingham, Svensson; Beier, Brandt; Guirassy.

Atalanta XI: Carnesecchi; Kolasinac, Djimsiti, Koussounou; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Bernasconi; Pasalic, Zalewski; Scamacca.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Atalanta

This tie is too close to call but we're backing Dortmund to take a slight advantage into the second leg in Italy.