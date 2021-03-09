Hakeem Odoffin signs Hamilton contract extension

Hakeem Odoffin has signed a new one-year contract extension with Hamilton.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder, who joined Accies from Livingston last year, will remain at the Lanarkshire club until the end of the next campaign.

He told the club’s official website: “When I heard we were going to renew my contract I was buzzing.

“Since I joined the club I have felt welcome and to be playing every week I feel the coaching staff trust and believe in me.

“Now the focus has to be getting points on the board.

“We have big games coming up and we want to keep up our good performances and get as many points as possible from the remaining games of the season.”

Head coach Brian Rice said: “I am absolutely delighted that Hakeem has committed his future to Hamilton.

“This season he has been fantastic for us. He treats every training session like a match and he is the type of player who would run through brick walls for the club.

“He deserves the praise he has been getting and I would like thank the board for securing the future of a key asset for us.”