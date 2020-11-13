Hal Robson-Kanu urges Premier League clubs to persevere with three substitutes

West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu has dismissed calls for the return of five substitutes.

The forward believes changing the rules would go against the traditional values of the game.

Liverpool and Manchester City managers Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have backed using five substitutes while West Ham’s David Moyes has now joined them.

Proposals have been rejected twice after five substitutes, rather than three, were allowed during Project Restart last season amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Data from Premier Injuries shows a 16 per cent increase in injuries from the average of the previous four seasons but Robson-Kanu believes the game does not need changing.

He said: “I don’t think so. The tradition of football is not only about equality and a high level of skill but also perseverance and being able to maintain a consistent level of performance.

“The more subs you have you’re able to change half the team.

“We’re professionals and this is our line of work so we have to show a level of discipline to maintain those levels.

“It’s easy to get frustrated and be annoyed with the situation but there are a lot of people who are suffering and if we’re able to take a step back and look at it on a global level we’re fortunate to be doing what we’re doing.

“To turn on the TV and watch football is important to fans and society given the various lockdown measures.

“As frustrating as it might be there are a lot of positives we can take from doing what we’re doing.”

Albion, third bottom of the Premier League, face seven games in 35 days once they return at Manchester United next Saturday while United play 11 times in the same period due to their European and cup commitments.

Manchester City have had 16 significant injuries this term – which kept players out for a minimum of 10 days – compared to 25 during the whole of last season. Leicester have already had 12 compared to just 21 during 2019-20.

“It’s a demanding schedule but it’s something we have to persevere with,” said Robson-Kanu, who has returned to training after breaking his arm last month.

“Going straight into the season the way we did, everyone had to hit the ground running. It’s been relentless. From a player welfare perspective all of the clubs are trying their utmost to make sure players’ health is maintained.

“In the last month we’ve only had one day off, it’s intense but it’s what we have to do.”

Robson-Kanu, who prefers to be called by his full name of Thomas Hal when discussing his business, has been conscious of looking after his body during his career and, in 2018, founded the Turmeric Co.

It came after battling pain and injury following a broken leg when he was 15.

Traditional painkillers did not work but, along with his father Rechi, Robson-Kanu researched alternative methods and discovered the benefits of turmeric.

He turned it into a business and has now agreed an official partnership with Leicester Tigers, with the squad having been taking his turmeric shots for a year.

“The objective is to reach as many people as possible. Last month we distributed over 300,000 units to customers. We’re seeing more awareness and understanding growing,” said Robson-Kanu, with turmeric shots already used at West Brom and several other Premier League clubs.

“We’re seeing more and more clubs taking it, what was once my secret weapon is being used to the benefits of elite athletes everywhere.

“The Tigers players really enjoyed the range and felt the benefits of adding it to their diet. They are looking to optimise their performance and it’s great to see they are taking the right steps to improve performance.

“Like in any sport it’s always about the one per cent, if you can improve that there is always going to be a benefit. I’m excited to see the positive impact it’ll have on the team and the positive impact it can have on fans.”

The Turmeric Co. is an official nutrition partner of Leicester Tigers. Find out more by visiting https://theturmeric.co