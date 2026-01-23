Burnley target £20m defender open to Turf Moor switch with off-field transfer motive

Burnley are hoping to avoid relegation back to the Championship this season, following their promotion as runners-up last term.

The Clarets are up against it, though, sitting 19th in the Premier League table with 14 points from 22 matches. Scott Parker’s side are eight points from safety but are unbeaten in their last three matches across all competitions.

Coming up are crucial fixtures against Sunderland, West Ham United and Crystal Palace during the first two weeks of February.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis wanted by Burnley

Taylor Harwood-Bellis was relegated with Southampton last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the January transfer window enters its final stages, Burnley could yet make an approach to Southampton for centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The England U21 defender previously represented the Clarets whilst on loan from Manchester City. He spent the 2022/23 campaign at Turf Moor as Burnley were promoted as champions under Vincent Kompany.

Harwood-Bellis, 23, has one senior England cap, a game in which he scored, and four goals in 25 outings for the Saints so far this season.

FourFourTwo understands Burnley’s interest is genuine and there is a willingness from the player’s side to do a deal, whether that be this month or in the summer.

Harwood-Bellis’ partner, Leah, is the daughter of ex-Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane. The couple are expecting their first child together.

Southampton’s season has not gone according to plan this year, following their relegation from the Premier League. The Saints have won just nine league games and sit 15th in the Championship table. New head coach Tonda Eckert’s side are seven points adrift of the play-off places and 16 behind Middlesbrough in the second automatic promotion place.

The south coast club are expected to resist any approaches for Stockport-born Harwood-Bellis, who is valued at €20 million by Transfermarkt.